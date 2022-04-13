KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidhyalaya Sangathan will end the registration process for KVS Class 1 admission today, April 13, 2022. Parents of eligible students can apply for the same through the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Earlier, the last date to fill the Class 1 application form was April 11, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill the application form.Also Read - NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 225 Executive Trainee Posts at npcilcareers.co.in; Check Eligibility, Other Details Here
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Here’s How to Apply
- Visit the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
- Click on the ‘Click Here to Register’ option.
- Read the instructions and click on the Proceed option.
- Enter the registration details such as the First name of the child / Middle name of child, Last name of child and others.
- Login again with the new Id and password.
- Now fill the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee, if any.
- Save, Download the application form.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future use.
- a valid mobile number with Indian SIM card,
- a valid email address,
- a digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB),
- a scan copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB),
- details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section,
- transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.