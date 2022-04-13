KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidhyalaya Sangathan will end the registration process for KVS Class 1 admission today, April 13, 2022. Parents of eligible students can apply for the same through the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Earlier, the last date to fill the Class 1 application form was April 11, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill the application form.Also Read - NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 225 Executive Trainee Posts at npcilcareers.co.in; Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Visit the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Click Here to Register’ option.

Read the instructions and click on the Proceed option.

Enter the registration details such as the First name of the child / Middle name of child, Last name of child and others.

Login again with the new Id and password.

Now fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Save, Download the application form.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future use. Here's a list of documents you need to keep ready before filling the application form. a valid mobile number with Indian SIM card, a valid email address, a digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB), a scan copy of the child's birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB), details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section, transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.