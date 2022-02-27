KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will begin the Class 1 online registration for the academic year 2022-23 today, February 28, 2022. The admission process will begin from 10:00 AM on February 28 and parents of eligible candidates are advised to apply online at the portal kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 950 Posts; Apply Now at rbi.org.in

The last date to submit the online application form is March 21, 2022. The first provisional list will be released on March 25, 2022, and based on the availability of seats, the subsequent provisional list will be released on April 1 and April 8, 2022, respectively.

KVS Admission 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Online Registration for Class-I: February 28, 2022

Last date of Online Registration for Class-I: March 21, 2022

The first provisional list will be released: March 25, 2022

The second provisional list will be released: April 1, 2022

The third provisional list will be released: April 8, 2022

KVS Admission 2022: Documents Required

To apply for the admission process of KVS Class 1 Admission 2022-23, a number of specified documents need to be uploaded. These include

A valid mobile number with an Indian SIM card,

A valid email address,

A digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB),

A scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB),

Details of government certificate in case you are applying under the economically weak section,

Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

Proof of relationship for grandchildren of Members of Parliament and PSU employees, KVS employees.

PwD certificate, if applicable.

Category certificate (SC, ST, etc), if applicable.

A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees.

Proof of Residence.

KVS Admission 2022: Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notification, a child must be five years old as of 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.) For more details, one can go through the detailed schedule shared below.

How to Apply Online?

To apply for Class 1 Admission session 2022-23, parents of eligible candidates have to register online at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. To know more about the admission process, click on the link given below.