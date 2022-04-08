KVS Admission 2022: Admissions for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for the year 2022 have started on Friday for Classes 2 and above. The KVS admission 2022 is open for all classes above Class 2, except Class 11. Parents and guardians of students seeking admission can submit online registration forms on KVS’s official website- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.Also Read - KVS Admission 2022-23: Class 1 Registration Extended Till April 11| Here's How to Apply

The admission process will be open for eight days and will end on April 16, 2022. It is to be noted that admission in KVS to the classes is subject to the availability of vacant seats. Parents seeking admission of their ward should keep ready the required documents before proceeding with the KVS application for the academic year 2022- 2023. Also Read - KVS Admission 2022: Children Who Lost Both Parents Due To COVID To Be Admitted Under PM Cares Scheme

Important documents For KVS Admission 2022:

A digital copy of Child’s photograph (JPEG file of size at most 256KB).

A digital copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB).

Details of government certificate in case you are applying under the economically weak section.

Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

How To Apply For KVS Admission 2022: