Home

Education

KVS Admission 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Begins March 27; Here’s How To Apply

KVS Admission 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Begins March 27; Here’s How To Apply

KVS Admission 2023: The KVS Class 1 application forms will be available on the official website — kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

KVS Admission 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will begin the registration process for admission to Class 1 for the academic year 2023-2024 from March 27, 2023. The KVS Class 1 application forms will be available on the official website — kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Parents or guardians must submit the application form by 7:00 PM on April 17, 2023. The age limit required for admission in Class 1 should be between 6 to 8 years.

“Minimum age for admission in class-I will be 6 years. Reckoning of age for all Classes shall be as on 31.03.2023. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines 2023-24 available on the Website(https://kvsangathan.nic.in),” reads the official notification.

You may like to read

KVS Class 2 Admission 2023 -Know Registration Date And Time

The registration process for Class 2 and above will begin on April 3, 2023, at 8:00 AM and will end on April 12(4:00 PM) if vacancies exist in offline mode only. The duly filled-up form needs to be submitted to the office of the principal in the respective KV.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Online registration for Class 1: March 27, 2023

Last date of online registration for Class 1: April 17, 2023

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Notice PDF – Direct Link

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: How To Apply Online?

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the registration link. Register using the required credentials. Fill up the KVS admission application form. Upload all the required documents. Click on submit option. Download the KVS admission form for future reference.

The official Android Mobile App for KVS Online Admission for Class-I for the Academic Year 2023-24 and instructions for downloading and installing the App will be available at https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/apps/. The app will be available at the above URL and also at Google Play Store. Parents are requested to go through the instructions for using the portal and mobile app carefully before using them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.