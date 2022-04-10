KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the last date for online registration for admission to class I once again. The last date for submitting applications for admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2022-23 has been extended up to 07:00 pm on Wednesday, April 13.Also Read - KVS Admission 2022-23: Class 1 Registration Extended Till April 13| Check List of Documents, Steps to Apply

KVS has extended the last date for Class 1 admissions due to a case in the Delhi High Court. A plea challenging the admission criteria for Class 1 in KV’s in India was filed in Delhi High Court. Based on the case, the last date to apply was first extended to April 11 and now April 13, 2022. “Pursuant to the direction of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi dated March 16, 2022, and subsequent developments regarding the last date of Online registration has been further extended from April 11 to April 13 in respect of Fresh Admission in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for Academic Session 2022-23,” the official notice stated. Also Read - KVS Admission 2022: Registration For Class 2 And Above Begin Today, Check Details HERE

Earlier, the last date to submit the online application form was scheduled for March 21, 2022. The first provisional list was scheduled to be released on March 25, 2022, and based on the availability of seats, the subsequent provisional would have been released on April 1 and April 8, 2022, respectively. Also Read - KVS Admission 2022-23: Class 1 Registration Extended Till April 11| Here's How to Apply

How to Apply Online?

To apply for Class 1 Admission session 2022-23, parents of eligible candidates have to register online at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Register yourself on the website, you will then receive a login code

Using this login code, fill in the application form for KVS Admissions 2022

Submit the application form

After that a unique Application Submission Code will be sent along with a list of documents needed.

Print out the application form and keep the required documents ready to submit at the time of admission.

KVS Admission 2022: Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notification, a child must be five years old as of 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.) For more details, one can go through the detailed schedule shared below.

KVS Admission 2022: Documents Required

To apply for the admission process of KVS Class 1 Admission 2022-23, a number of specified documents need to be uploaded.