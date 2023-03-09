Home

KVS Answer Key 2023: Objection Window To Close Tomorrow at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Answer Key 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will close down the objection window for KVS Answer Key 2023 on March 10, 2023. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise their objections by visiting the official website of the KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The challenge on answer keys will be accepted online only, through the link available on the website, as per the official notice.

The candidates must note that the prescribed fee of ₹1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through credit/ debit card by March 10, 2023. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/ debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/ debit card.

KVS Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can raise the objections:

Go to the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on challenge link available under the notices section.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Raise objection against the answer key and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

