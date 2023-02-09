Top Recommended Stories

  • KVS CBT Exam Date 2023 Revised Due to Assembly Elections; Check Schedule, Other Details Here

KVS CBT Exam Date 2023 Revised Due to Assembly Elections; Check Schedule, Other Details Here

KVS CBT Exam Date 2023 Revised: According to the official notice, the dates have been revised due to assembly elections in some states.

Updated: February 9, 2023 3:59 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

KVS Recruitment 2022 on more than 13 thousand posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya eligibility criteria and qualification details

KVS CBT Exam Date 2023 Revised: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has revised the examination date for the upcoming computer-based test examination. As per the official notice, the dates have been revised due to assembly elections in some states. “Due to assembly elections in some States, the revised schedule of Computer Based Test for all the posts through Direct Recruitment against Advt No. 15 & 16 is given below,” reads the official notification. One can check the revised exam date by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the revised exam date, PGT (Physics) & PGT(Commerce) will now be held on February 17, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination for the Hindi Translator post will be conducted on Februaury 20.

Direct Link: KVS CBT Exam 2023 Revised Schedule

HOW TO DOWNLOAD KVS CBT Exam 2023 Revised SCHEDULE?

  • Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised Schedule of Computer Based Test (Direct Recruitment).”
  • A new PDF document will appear on the screen
  • Check the date of examination, shift, and name of the post.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

KVS CBT Exam 2023 Revised Schedule

Name of the Post and date of examination
Assistant Commissioner Paper-I7th February 2023
Assistant Commissioner Paper-II7th February 2023
Principal Paper I8th February 2023
Principal Paper II8th February 2023
Vice-Principal Paper I9th February 2023
Vice-Principal Paper II & PRT(Music)9th February 2023
TGT ( Sst)12th February 2023
TGT ( Sc)12th February 2023
TGT(Eng) , TGT(WE)13th February 2023

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Vacancy

Check KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Vacancies Here

Name of the posts Number of vacancies
Primary Teacher6414
Junior Secretarial Assistant702
Stenographer Grade II54
Senior Secretarial Assistant322
Hindi Translator11
Assistant Section Officer ASO156
Assistant Engineer Civil02
Finance Officer06
Primary Teacher (Music)303
Librarian355
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT Various Subject)1409
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT Various Subject)3176
Assistant Commissioner52
Principal239
Vice Principal203

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 13404 teaching and non-teaching staff in Kendriya Vidyalayas (central schools) across the country. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. For more details, check the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

Published Date: February 9, 2023 3:48 PM IST

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 3:59 PM IST

