KVS CBT Exam Date 2023 Revised Due to Assembly Elections; Check Schedule, Other Details Here

KVS CBT Exam Date 2023 Revised: According to the official notice, the dates have been revised due to assembly elections in some states.

KVS CBT Exam Date 2023 Revised: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has revised the examination date for the upcoming computer-based test examination. As per the official notice, the dates have been revised due to assembly elections in some states. “Due to assembly elections in some States, the revised schedule of Computer Based Test for all the posts through Direct Recruitment against Advt No. 15 & 16 is given below,” reads the official notification. One can check the revised exam date by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the revised exam date, PGT (Physics) & PGT(Commerce) will now be held on February 17, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination for the Hindi Translator post will be conducted on Februaury 20.

Direct Link: KVS CBT Exam 2023 Revised Schedule

HOW TO DOWNLOAD KVS CBT Exam 2023 Revised SCHEDULE?

Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised Schedule of Computer Based Test (Direct Recruitment).”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen

Check the date of examination, shift, and name of the post.

Download the PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

KVS CBT Exam 2023 Revised Schedule

Name of the Post and date of examination Assistant Commissioner Paper-I 7th February 2023 Assistant Commissioner Paper-II 7th February 2023 Principal Paper I 8th February 2023 Principal Paper II 8th February 2023 Vice-Principal Paper I 9th February 2023 Vice-Principal Paper II & PRT(Music) 9th February 2023 TGT ( Sst) 12th February 2023 TGT ( Sc) 12th February 2023 TGT(Eng) , TGT(WE) 13th February 2023

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Vacancy

Check KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Vacancies Here

Name of the posts Number of vacancies Primary Teacher 6414 Junior Secretarial Assistant 702 Stenographer Grade II 54 Senior Secretarial Assistant 322 Hindi Translator 11 Assistant Section Officer ASO 156 Assistant Engineer Civil 02 Finance Officer 06 Primary Teacher (Music) 303 Librarian 355 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT Various Subject) 1409 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT Various Subject) 3176 Assistant Commissioner 52 Principal 239 Vice Principal 203

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 13404 teaching and non-teaching staff in Kendriya Vidyalayas (central schools) across the country. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. For more details, check the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.