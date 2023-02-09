KVS CBT Exam Date 2023 Revised Due to Assembly Elections; Check Schedule, Other Details Here
KVS CBT Exam Date 2023 Revised: According to the official notice, the dates have been revised due to assembly elections in some states.
KVS CBT Exam Date 2023 Revised: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has revised the examination date for the upcoming computer-based test examination. As per the official notice, the dates have been revised due to assembly elections in some states. “Due to assembly elections in some States, the revised schedule of Computer Based Test for all the posts through Direct Recruitment against Advt No. 15 & 16 is given below,” reads the official notification. One can check the revised exam date by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
As per the revised exam date, PGT (Physics) & PGT(Commerce) will now be held on February 17, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination for the Hindi Translator post will be conducted on Februaury 20.
Direct Link: KVS CBT Exam 2023 Revised Schedule
HOW TO DOWNLOAD KVS CBT Exam 2023 Revised SCHEDULE?
- Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised Schedule of Computer Based Test (Direct Recruitment).”
- A new PDF document will appear on the screen
- Check the date of examination, shift, and name of the post.
- Download the PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.
KVS CBT Exam 2023 Revised Schedule
|Name of the Post and date of examination
|Assistant Commissioner Paper-I
|7th February 2023
|Assistant Commissioner Paper-II
|7th February 2023
|Principal Paper I
|8th February 2023
|Principal Paper II
|8th February 2023
|Vice-Principal Paper I
|9th February 2023
|Vice-Principal Paper II & PRT(Music)
|9th February 2023
|TGT ( Sst)
|12th February 2023
|TGT ( Sc)
|12th February 2023
|TGT(Eng) , TGT(WE)
|13th February 2023
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Vacancy
Check KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Vacancies Here
|Name of the posts
|Number of vacancies
|Primary Teacher
|6414
|Junior Secretarial Assistant
|702
|Stenographer Grade II
|54
|Senior Secretarial Assistant
|322
|Hindi Translator
|11
|Assistant Section Officer ASO
|156
|Assistant Engineer Civil
|02
|Finance Officer
|06
|Primary Teacher (Music)
|303
|Librarian
|355
|Post Graduate Teacher (PGT Various Subject)
|1409
|Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT Various Subject)
|3176
|Assistant Commissioner
|52
|Principal
|239
|Vice Principal
|203
The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 13404 teaching and non-teaching staff in Kendriya Vidyalayas (central schools) across the country. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. For more details, check the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).
