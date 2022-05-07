KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Merit List: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the second merit list for admission to KVS Class 1. Interested candidates and parents can now download the merit list through the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in. The third merit list of KVS Class 1 admission for 2022 will be published on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from 6-17 May, read the official notice.Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 07 Managerial Posts at nhai.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Here’s How To Check Merit List/ Result

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “KVS admissions merit list ” link.

” link. Now, Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch.

The KVS Class 1 admission merit list will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the KVS Class 1 admission 2022 Merit List and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Merit List.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: List of Documents Required

Here is a list of documents which is required to submit during the admission procedure.