KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Merit List Latest Update: According to the official schedule, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the third merit list for admission to KVS Class 1 today, May 10, 2022. Once released, parents and eligible guardians can download the merit list through the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How to Download Merit List

Go to the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “KVS admissions third merit list ” link.

” link. Now, Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch.

The KVS Class 1 admission third merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Download the KVS Class 1 admission 2022 Merit List and take a printout of it for future reference.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Other Merit List Details

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Class 1 First Merit List was declared on May 3, 2022. The second merit list for Class 1 KVS admission 2022 was released on May 6, 2022.

What are the Documents Required For KVS Class 1 Admission 2022:

To confirm the admission to KVS Class 1(session 2022-23), parents and eligible guardians are required to submit the following documents.

Here is a list of documents which is required to submit during the admission procedure.