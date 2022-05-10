KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Merit List Latest Update: According to the official schedule, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the third merit list for admission to KVS Class 1 today, May 10, 2022. Once released, parents and eligible guardians can download the merit list through the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released. A Step-by-Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket at upsc.gov.in
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How to Download Merit List
- Go to the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “KVS admissions third merit list” link.
- Now, Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch.
- The KVS Class 1 admission third merit list will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the KVS Class 1 admission 2022 Merit List and take a printout of it for future reference.
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Other Merit List Details
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Class 1 First Merit List was declared on May 3, 2022. The second merit list for Class 1 KVS admission 2022 was released on May 6, 2022.
What are the Documents Required For KVS Class 1 Admission 2022:
To confirm the admission to KVS Class 1(session 2022-23), parents and eligible guardians are required to submit the following documents.
Here is a list of documents which is required to submit during the admission procedure.
- Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate.
- A certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees.
- Proof of Residence
- For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them
- For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee
- Caste Certificate, if applicable.
- PwD Certificates, if applicable.