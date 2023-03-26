Home

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Registration To Begin From This Date | Check Age Limit and Other Details Here

“Admission will not be granted, if wrong and misleading information in the application form is found at the time of scrutiny by the KV.” reads the official statement from the notice

KVS News: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to begin the registrations for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 from tomorrow, March 27, 2023. The parents must note that the application form will be available tomorrow on the official website of the Sanghathan i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the guideline notice, there is no age restriction for admission to Class 9 provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class 10 exam.

Here are some of the important details:

Registration will commence from 10 AM on March 27.

Parents, guardians and other stakeholders will be able to register up to April 7, 2023 till 7 AM.

The upper age limit is 6 years of age to be eligible for KVS Class 1.

There is no age restriction for admission to Class 9 provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class 10 exam.

KVS will release the 1st provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates on April 20 and admission list of eligible candidates on April 21, 2023.

Class 2 Admission will begin from April 3, 2023 at 8 am till April 12, 2023 up to 4 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only.

The complete schedule of KVS Admission 2023 is uploaded on the official website.

