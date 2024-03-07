Home

KVS Class 1 Admission 2024-25: Application Form to Release on April 1; Details Inside

KVS Class 1 Admission 2024-25: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to commence the registration process for Class 1 admission for the academic year 2024-25. The KVS Class 1 application form will be released on April 1, 2024. The age limit required for admission in Class 1 should be 6 years. Here’s a list of documents you need to keep ready before filling up the application form.

A valid mobile number with Indian SIM card, A valid email address, A digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB), A scan copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB), Details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section, Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

