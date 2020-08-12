KVS Class 1 Admission Merit List 2020: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the first merit list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to class 1, which is now available at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. This is the first of the three merit lists. If seats are vacant, the second merit list will be out on August 19 and the third will be published on August 23. Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami 2020: 7 Best Bollywood Songs to Celebrate Golkulashtami Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Here is how to check

1. Visit the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on check application status

4. Give login code, date of birth of the child, mobile number.

Alternative way

1. Go to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in and under About KVS, Go to Directories.

2. Select the Region, State, and City that you have applied for during admission and click on search to get the names of the KVs in the region

6. The regional KVS website will appear on the display screen

7. Click on the direct link to check the provisional merit list