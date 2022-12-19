KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply For Deputy Commissioner Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in. Read Details Here

KVS Deputy Commissioner Recruitment 2022: Candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Recruitment 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Commissioner. Candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. A total of 07 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is January 31, 2023. The officer selected will be posted in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Headquarters / various Regional Offices/ Zonal Institutes of Education & Training

across India. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

KVS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates

Last Date of Application: January 31, 2023

KVS Deputy Commissioner Vacancy

Deputy Commissioner (Group-A): 07 posts

KVS Deputy Commissioner Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

At least a Second Class Master’s Degree.

B.Ed. or equivalent degree.

05 years’ regular service as Assistant Commissioner. OR

08 years’ experience as Assistant Commissioner and Principal together with minimum 01 years’ experience as Assistant Commissioner (Both Principal as well as Assistant Commissioner are in the same band of Rs. 15,600-39,100+Grade Pay Rs. 7600 pre-revised)/(Level-12, Rs. 78,800 to Rs.209200 as per 7th CPC).

KVS Deputy Commissioner Age Limit

50 year’s (on the last date of submission of application). No age bar in case of employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for OBC/SC/ST/PH/ EX-SERVICEMAN as applicable under the Govt. of India Rules would be applicable.

KVS Deputy Commissioner Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection criteria for the detailed notification given below:

How to Apply For KVS Deputy Commissioner Jobs?

“Eligible candidates should submit their applications through proper channel only in the prescribed proforma along with a demand draft of Rs.2300/- (Rupees two thousand three hundred only) drawn in favour of `KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA SANGATHAN’payable at New Delhi (NO FEE IS REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY SC/ST/PH/Ex-SM CANDIDATES) so as to reach the Joint Commissioner (Admn.-I), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, 18, Institutional Area, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, New Delhi-110016 latest by 31st January, 2023 in the prescribed proforma.

Advance copy will not be entertained,” reads the official notification.