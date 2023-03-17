Home

Education

KVS Answer Key, OMR Sheet 2023 Out at kvsangathan.nic.in; Raise Objections by March 20

KVS Answer Key, OMR Sheet 2023 Out at kvsangathan.nic.in; Raise Objections by March 20

KVS Answer Key 2023: All those candidates who have appeared for the direct recruitment competitive examination can download the answer keys by visiting the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Answer Key, OMR Sheet 2023 Out at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Answer Key 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has already released the answer key for the Direct Recruitment Competitive Examination today, March 17, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the post of Librarian, ASO, SSA, Steno-II, JSA, and PRT (Re-Exam) examination can download the KVS Answer Key by visiting the official website of the Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, KVS has also released the OMR sheet. The direct recruitment examination was conducted between March 1 to March 11, 2023. One can check the official website and other important details here.

You may like to read

KVS Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections Against Provisional Answer Key?

Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till March 20. The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e. email/post or in person will not be accepted. To raise an objection against the answer key, a candidate needs to pay Rs.1000/- per question challenged.

“The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 20/03/2023 (upto 11.59 p.m.). The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card,” KVS in an official notification said.

KVS Answer Key 2023 – Direct Link

How to Download the KVS answer key 2023?

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) at kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Link to view/challenge answer keys for JSA/SSA/ASO/Steno/Librarian/PRT(re-exam)”

Enter the login credentials such has roll number and date of birth. Your KVS Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and Take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates can download attempted question paper available in their login.

KVS Final Answer Key 2023

The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s). If the challenge of answer key is accepted i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject expert(s) in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded. The decision of subject expert(s) on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.