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KVS Fee Structure 2026: How much do parents need to pay for their child’s Kendriya Vidyalaya fees? Check Class 1 to 12 fee breakup, tuition fees, payment mode
According to the reports, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan collects fees for Classes 1 to 12 quarterly.
The admissions process for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) has begun. This is a good opportunity for the parents and guardians to enrol their children in KVs. KVs have different types of fees based on the class enrolled, including admission fees and miscellaneous charges. If you are planning to get admission in KVS, then read this detailed article to know the fee structure.
According to the official notice, the registration process for admission to Class I and Balvatika-1/3 (wherever applicable) for the Academic Session 2026-27 was scheduled to start from 20.03.2026 (10:00 AM) through the Online portal as in the previous years. The registration shall remain open till 02.04.2026. For Class II onwards, registration for the fresh admission will be done offline only, if vacancies exist, as per the Admission Schedule 2026-27.
According to the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (kvsangathan.nic.in), the entry fee is Rs 25. Apart from this, the fee for Classes 1 to 12 varies. It includes tuition fees, Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi (VVN), computer fee, and other charges.
The re-admission fee is Rs 100. According to the reports, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan collects fees for Classes 1 to 12 quarterly. Students can pay the fees through online, offline, mobile banking, and PoS modes. The portal for depositing the first quarter fee online is likely to open in May 2026.
|Serial number
|Topic
|charge
|1
|Entry Fee
|25.00
|2
|Re-admission fee
|100.00
|3
|Tuition Fee (per month)
|3(a)
|Class IX & X (Boys)
|200.00
|3(b)
|Class XI & XII Commerce & Humanities (Boys)
|300.00
|3(c)
|Class XI & XII Science (Boys)
|400.00
|4
|Computer Fund
|4(a)
|Third class on wards
|100.00
|4(b)
|Computer Science Fee (for optional subjects in Class XI and XII)
|150.00
|5
|School Development Fund (per month) for classes I to XII
|500.00
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) provides several fee exemptions for different categories of students from Classes 1 to 12. Here’s a detailed breakdown:
|Category
|Tuition Fee
|Computer Fund
|VVN (Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi)
|Girls (Class 1–12)
|Exempted
|Not Exempted
|Not Exempted
|SC / ST Students
|Exempted
|Not Exempted
|Not Exempted
|Children of KVS Employees
|Exempted
|Not Exempted
|Not Exempted
|Armed & Paramilitary Forces (serving)
|Exempted
|Exempted
|Exempted
|Children of Martyred / Disabled Armed Forces Personnel
|Exempted
|Not Exempted
|Exempted
|BPL Card Holders’ Children
|Exempted
|Not Exempted
|Exempted
|Differently-abled Students
|Exempted
|Exempted
|Exempted
|Single Girl Child (Class 6–12)
|Exempted
|Exempted
|Exempted
|Emergency Assistance Cases
|—
|—
|Exempted (for one academic session)
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