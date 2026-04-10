Home

Education

KVS Fee Structure 2026: How much do parents need to pay for their childs Kendriya Vidyalaya fees? Check Class 1 to 12 fee breakup, tuition fees, payment mode

KVS Fee Structure 2026: How much do parents need to pay for their child’s Kendriya Vidyalaya fees? Check Class 1 to 12 fee breakup, tuition fees, payment mode

According to the reports, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan collects fees for Classes 1 to 12 quarterly.

Getting admission into a school is a very important step for every student. It marks the beginning of a new academic journey. The decision serves a key role in shaping their future. For parents and guardians, choosing the right school is an important decision, as it helps build a strong foundation for their child’s overall development.

The admissions process for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) has begun. This is a good opportunity for the parents and guardians to enrol their children in KVs. KVs have different types of fees based on the class enrolled, including admission fees and miscellaneous charges. If you are planning to get admission in KVS, then read this detailed article to know the fee structure.

According to the official notice, the registration process for admission to Class I and Balvatika-1/3 (wherever applicable) for the Academic Session 2026-27 was scheduled to start from 20.03.2026 (10:00 AM) through the Online portal as in the previous years. The registration shall remain open till 02.04.2026. For Class II onwards, registration for the fresh admission will be done offline only, if vacancies exist, as per the Admission Schedule 2026-27.

According to the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (kvsangathan.nic.in), the entry fee is Rs 25. Apart from this, the fee for Classes 1 to 12 varies. It includes tuition fees, Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi (VVN), computer fee, and other charges.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The re-admission fee is Rs 100. According to the reports, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan collects fees for Classes 1 to 12 quarterly. Students can pay the fees through online, offline, mobile banking, and PoS modes. The portal for depositing the first quarter fee online is likely to open in May 2026.

Serial number Topic charge 1 Entry Fee 25.00 2 Re-admission fee 100.00 3 Tuition Fee (per month) 3(a) Class IX & X (Boys) 200.00 3(b) Class XI & XII Commerce & Humanities (Boys) 300.00 3(c) Class XI & XII Science (Boys) 400.00 4 Computer Fund 4(a) Third class on wards 100.00 4(b) Computer Science Fee (for optional subjects in Class XI and XII) 150.00 5 School Development Fund (per month) for classes I to XII 500.00

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) provides several fee exemptions for different categories of students from Classes 1 to 12. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Category Tuition Fee Computer Fund VVN (Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi) Girls (Class 1–12) Exempted Not Exempted Not Exempted SC / ST Students Exempted Not Exempted Not Exempted Children of KVS Employees Exempted Not Exempted Not Exempted Armed & Paramilitary Forces (serving) Exempted Exempted Exempted Children of Martyred / Disabled Armed Forces Personnel Exempted Not Exempted Exempted BPL Card Holders’ Children Exempted Not Exempted Exempted Differently-abled Students Exempted Exempted Exempted Single Girl Child (Class 6–12) Exempted Exempted Exempted Emergency Assistance Cases — — Exempted (for one academic session)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.