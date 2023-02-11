KVS Hindi Translator Exam City Slip 2023 Released at kvsangathan.nic.in; Exam on Feb 20

Home

KVS Exam City Slip 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the exam city slip for the Hindi Translator and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment examinations today, February 11, 2023. Candidates can check and download the KVS Hindi Translator exam city slip by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. In order to download the exam city slip, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin.

As per the revised exam date, the KVS Hindi Translator recruitment exam will be conducted on February 20, through the computer-based test (CBT). Meanwhile, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment examinations will be held between February 17 to February 23.

Direct Link: DOWNLOAD KVS Hindi Translator Exam City Slip 2023

Direct Link: DOWNLOAD KVS PGT Exam City Slip 2023

HOW TO DOWNLOAD KVS Hindi Translator Exam City Slip 2023?

Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Hindi Translator City display link.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on submit option.

Download the exam city slip and take a printout of it for future reference.

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 13404 teaching and non-teaching staff in Kendriya Vidyalayas (central schools) across the country. Out of these 11 vacancies will be filled for the Hindi Translator post. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. For more details, check the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

