KVS Mock Test Link Released For CBT Exam at kvsangathan.nic.in. Details Inside

KVS Recruitment 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the mock test link for the upcoming computer-based test examination. The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 13404 teaching and non-teaching staff in Kendriya Vidyalayas (central schools) across the country. One can check the mock test link by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. Aspirants who have applied for the recruitment examination can practice by clicking on the mock test link.

“The link is only for look & feel of Computer Based Test for upcoming Recruitment Examination. The number of questions, and duration of examination is just a sample not having any concerns with actual exam. No Negative marking in KVS,” Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in an official statement said.

DIRECT LINK: CHECK KVS MOCK TEST LINK

HOW TO CHECK THE KVS MOCK TEST LINK?

Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Mock Test Link : The link is only for look & feel of Computer Based Test for upcoming Recruitment Examination. The number of questions, and duration of examination is just a sample not having any concerns with actual exam. No Negative marking in KVS.”

Now click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Get Login Credentials.”

Your Roll No, Password, and PIN number will be displayed on the screen.

Now click on the “Start Exam,” option.

Enter the login credentials such as roll no, password, and pin number, and click on the login option.

Your mock test will be activated.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Commencement of Online submission on KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in: 05.12.2022 ( From 10.00 Hours )

Last date for online submission: 26.12.2022 (up to 2359 Hours)

Date of Written Test (Tentative): Will be notified on KVS website

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Vacancy

Check KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Vacancies Here

Name of the posts Number of vacancies Primary Teacher 6414 Junior Secretarial Assistant 702 Stenographer Grade II 54 Senior Secretarial Assistant 322 Hindi Translator 11 Assistant Section Officer ASO 156 Assistant Engineer Civil 02 Finance Officer 06 Primary Teacher (Music) 303 Librarian 355 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT Various Subject) 1409 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT Various Subject) 3176 Assistant Commissioner 52 Principal 239 Vice Principal 203

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Selection Process

The last date to submit the online application form is December 26. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. For more details, please refer to the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022?

Candidates are required to apply Online through the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website at www.kvsangathan.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.