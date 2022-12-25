Top Recommended Stories
KVS Mock Test Link Released For CBT Exam at kvsangathan.nic.in. Details Inside
KVS Mock Test Link: One can check the mock test link by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
KVS Recruitment 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the mock test link for the upcoming computer-based test examination. The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 13404 teaching and non-teaching staff in Kendriya Vidyalayas (central schools) across the country. One can check the mock test link by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. Aspirants who have applied for the recruitment examination can practice by clicking on the mock test link.
Also Read:
“The link is only for look & feel of Computer Based Test for upcoming Recruitment Examination. The number of questions, and duration of examination is just a sample not having any concerns with actual exam. No Negative marking in KVS,” Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in an official statement said.
DIRECT LINK: CHECK KVS MOCK TEST LINK
HOW TO CHECK THE KVS MOCK TEST LINK?
- Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Mock Test Link : The link is only for look & feel of Computer Based Test for upcoming Recruitment Examination. The number of questions, and duration of examination is just a sample not having any concerns with actual exam. No Negative marking in KVS.”
- Now click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Get Login Credentials.”
- Your Roll No, Password, and PIN number will be displayed on the screen.
- Now click on the “Start Exam,” option.
- Enter the login credentials such as roll no, password, and pin number, and click on the login option.
- Your mock test will be activated.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Commencement of Online submission on KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in: 05.12.2022 ( From 10.00 Hours )
- Last date for online submission: 26.12.2022 (up to 2359 Hours)
- Date of Written Test (Tentative): Will be notified on KVS website
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Vacancy
Check KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Vacancies Here
|Name of the posts
|Number of vacancies
|Primary Teacher
|6414
|Junior Secretarial Assistant
|702
|Stenographer Grade II
|54
|Senior Secretarial Assistant
|322
|Hindi Translator
|11
|Assistant Section Officer ASO
|156
|Assistant Engineer Civil
|02
|Finance Officer
|06
|Primary Teacher (Music)
|303
|Librarian
|355
|Post Graduate Teacher (PGT Various Subject)
|1409
|Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT Various Subject)
|3176
|Assistant Commissioner
|52
|Principal
|239
|Vice Principal
|203
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Selection Process
The last date to submit the online application form is December 26. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. For more details, please refer to the detailed notification shared below.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment Notification
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment Notification
How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022?
Candidates are required to apply Online through the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website at www.kvsangathan.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.