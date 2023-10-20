Home

KVS PRT Direct Recruitment 2023: Primary Teacher Interview Dates Out at kvsangathan.nic.in; Check Cut-off, Call Letter

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will be conducting interviews for the post of Primary Teacher to be filled through direct recruitment in KVS from November 3, 2023.

KVS PRT Direct Recruitment 2023: On the basis of a list of shortlisted candidates provided by the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) recruiting agency, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will be conducting interviews for the post of Primary Teacher to be filled through direct recruitment in KVS from November 3, 2023. The interview process will conclude on November 8.

The list of candidates shortlisted for interview, venue of interview, date of interview is available on KVS website. The address of the venue of interview will be provided in the letter of interview. The shortlisted candidates may download their letter of interview and other relevant documents i.e. Bio-Data, NOC/Vigilance/Service Certificate (NOC/Vigilance/Service Certificate in the case of Govt. Servant only), OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PwD Certificate and Undertaking etc. from KVS website i.e. www.kvsanqathan.nic.in.

“The weblink for downloading the interview letter will be available on KVS website shortly as and when received from the CBSE being the recruiting agency. The link as provided by CBSE being recruiting agency for viewing the normalization score for the post of Primary Teacher is available on KVS website. Request for change of venue and date of interview will not be entertained,” reads the official notification.

KVS PRT Direct Recruitment 2023: Check Primary Teacher Cut-Off

The cut-off marks of shortlisted candidates for interview as provided by the CBSE being recruiting agency is as under:

UR: 135.0913

EWS: 127.4651

OBC: 127.2476

SC: 121.6619

ST: 103.3192

OH: 118.3129

VH: 110.661

For more details, visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

