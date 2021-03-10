KV AFS Haryana Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Haryana has announced recruitment for the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, Dance & Music Teacher, Special Educator, Games Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education Teacher, Computer instructor, Staff Nurse & Counsellor on its official website afsno1sirsa.kvs.ac.in. All the interested candidates are requested to visit the official website and apply by March 15. Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Selection For PRT, TGT, PGT, Other Posts Across India Without Exam, Download Interview Notification Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Haryana Recruitment Posts

PRT, TGT, PGT, Dance & Music Teacher, Special Educator, Games Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education Teacher, Computer instructor, Staff Nurse & Counsellor

Important Dates For KV AFS Haryana Recruitment

Application date deadline- March 15

Written test for PRT/TGT Math/TGT Sci/ Computer Instructor Post – March 20

PGT – (English, Biology, Maths, Computer Science) TGT – (English, Maths, Sanskrit), Staff Nurse & Counsellor Interview – 22 March 2021

PGT (Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science), TGT (Hindi, Science, Social Science, Dance & Music Teacher, Special Educator, Games Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education Teacher Interview)- March 23

PGT – Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, PRT – Primary Teacher and Computer instructor Interview – March 24

Check how to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021:

Candidates should submit their application form with all the required documents attached by March 15, 2021.

KV Haryana Recruitment Exam Date:

The written test will be held on March 20, 2021, from 9:00 am onwards. The venue for the exam will be Kendriya Vidyalaya campus for PRT/TGT Math/TGT Sci/ Computer Instructor Post.

Check Educational Qualification for PRT, TGT, PGT and other posts on offer

PGTs All Subjects – Post Graduation Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

TGTs All Subjects – Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

PRTs – 12th or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B.Ed.

*It is to be noted that CTET would be required as per school norms.