New Delhi: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has issued a notification to apply for various teaching and other posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Haryana. The candidates who are interested must hurry up as the last date for the submission of application is March 15 (today). The candidates can visit the official website i.e. afsno1sirsa.kvs.ac.in get more information regarding the recruitment. The recruitment will be based on part-time contractual basis for the academic session 2021-22. March 15, 2021 is the last date for the submission of application. Also Read - Do You Know 'Shalu'? Mumbai Teacher Develops Humanoid Robot Which Speaks 47 Languages | See Pics

The candidates must note that the interested candidates will have to appear for a written exam on March 20 from 9 AM onwards. The qualified candidates from the written exam will then be invited for a walk-in-interview. Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Apply For Various Posts For Haryana by THIS Date | Important Dates, Qualification, How to Apply Here

For the convenience of the students, we have all the important details here: Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancies For Primary, Trained Graduate & Post Graduate Teachers | Check Details

March 22, 2021 – PGT – English, Biology, Maths, Computer Science

TGT – English, Maths, Sanskrit

Other Post – Staff Nurse and Counsellor

March 23, 2021 – PGT – Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science

TGT – Hindi, Science , Social Science

Other Post : Dance & Music Teacher, Special Educator, Games, Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education

Teacher

March 24, 2021 – PGT – Hindi, Physics, Chemistry

PRT – Primary Teacher

Other Post – Computer instructor

Post Monthly consolidated pay

PRT Rs.21,250

TGT (Science- Bio Group, Social Science, English, Hindi and Maths) Rs.26,250

PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English, Hindi, Economics,

Commerce and Political Science) Rs.27,500

PGT (Computer Science) Rs.27,500

Computer Instructor (Secondary classes) Rs. 26,250

Computer Instructor (Primary classes) Rs. 21,250

Games Coaches Rs.21,250

Yoga Teacher Rs.21,250

Counsellor Rs. 26,250

Art Education Teacher Rs. 26,250

Nurse Rs 750 (per day)

Special Educator Rs 21250