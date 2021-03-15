New Delhi: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has issued a notification to apply for various teaching and other posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Haryana. The candidates who are interested must hurry up as the last date for the submission of application is March 15 (today). The candidates can visit the official website i.e. afsno1sirsa.kvs.ac.in get more information regarding the recruitment. The recruitment will be based on part-time contractual basis for the academic session 2021-22. March 15, 2021 is the last date for the submission of application. Also Read - Do You Know 'Shalu'? Mumbai Teacher Develops Humanoid Robot Which Speaks 47 Languages | See Pics
The candidates must note that the interested candidates will have to appear for a written exam on March 20 from 9 AM onwards. The qualified candidates from the written exam will then be invited for a walk-in-interview.
Interview Dates:
March 22, 2021 – PGT – English, Biology, Maths, Computer Science
TGT – English, Maths, Sanskrit
Other Post – Staff Nurse and Counsellor
March 23, 2021 – PGT – Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science
TGT – Hindi, Science , Social Science
Other Post : Dance & Music Teacher, Special Educator, Games, Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education
Teacher
March 24, 2021 – PGT – Hindi, Physics, Chemistry
PRT – Primary Teacher
Other Post – Computer instructor
Post Monthly consolidated pay
PRT Rs.21,250
TGT (Science- Bio Group, Social Science, English, Hindi and Maths) Rs.26,250
PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English, Hindi, Economics,
Commerce and Political Science) Rs.27,500
PGT (Computer Science) Rs.27,500
Computer Instructor (Secondary classes) Rs. 26,250
Computer Instructor (Primary classes) Rs. 21,250
Games Coaches Rs.21,250
Yoga Teacher Rs.21,250
Counsellor Rs. 26,250
Art Education Teacher Rs. 26,250
Nurse Rs 750 (per day)
Special Educator Rs 21250