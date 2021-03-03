KVS Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya has sought applications for PRT, TGT, PGT teaching and other various non-teaching posts (KVS Recruitment 2021) on part-time/contract basis for the academic year 2021-22. Under this recruitment drive, candidates can apply across the country and can appear on the scheduled date and time of the interview. Also Read - IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration For 346 Vacancies Ends Soon, Apply Via Direct Link Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment (KVS Recruitment 2021) is being done to fill the vacant posts for Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Counselor, Coach, Nurse, Computer Instructor and other posts. Online/offline applications will be invited as per school rules. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, important dates, vacancy details, selection process through the notification links given below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Teacher Recruitment 2021: All India Vacancy Updates

Educational Qualification

PGTs All Subjects – Post Graduation Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

TGTs All Subjects – Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

PRTs – 12th or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B.Ed.

*It is to be noted that CTET would be required as per school norms.

Important dates for KVS Recruitment 2021

Interview date for KV Mahabubnagar: 08 March 2021

Interview date for KV Deogarh: 09 March 2021

Interview date for KV Moradabad: 10 March 2021

Interview date for KV Boudh: 08 and 09 March 2021

Interview date for: 09 March 2021