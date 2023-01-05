KVS Recruitment 2022: Correction Window Open Tomorrow for 6990 Posts, Check Notice Here

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts was till January 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 posts in the organisation.

KVS Recruitment 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to open the correction window for KVS Recruitment 2022 on tomorrow i.e. January 6, 2023. The candidates can make changes in the application form through the official site of KVS at kvssangathan.nic.in.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts was till January 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 posts in the organisation.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Here Are Some Of The Key Details

The correction window will open on January 6 and will close on January 8, 2023.

Any candidate who need to correct his/ her application form can do it in the above timeline by logging into the designated recruitment portal using the credentials already available with them.

The changes cannot be made in the application number, mobile number and email address.

KVS will not provide any refund/ payback to any candidate who corrects his/ her social category in the online application form

Candidates may be required to pay addition fee in case their corrected social category is not exempted from payment of fee.