KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification Likely to be Released Soon; Check Details Here
KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) is likely to release a recruitment notification for the post of Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, and Other Teacher Posts.
KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) is likely to release a recruitment notification for the post of Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, and Other Teacher Posts. Once KVS Recruitment 2022 notification is out, eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website. The notification will contain details such as eligibility criteria, vacancy details, name of the post, selection procedure, pay scale, and others.
Also Read:
KVS PRT/TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022-23: Check Important Dates Here
|Opening Date of KVS Online Application
|to be released soon
|Closing Date of KVS Online Application
|to be released soon
|KVS Examination Date
|to be released soon
KVS PRT/TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022-23: Check Vacancy
As per media reports, vacancies are available for these posts.
Teaching Posts
- PRT
- TGT
- PGT
- Assistant Principal
Non-Teaching Posts
- Librarian
- Finance Officer
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)
- Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
- Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC)
- Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC)
- Hindi Translator
- Stenographer Grade-II
KVS Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process from the detailed notification(once) released.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.