KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 13404 Teaching, Non Teaching Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in; Read Details Here
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2022 notification at kvsangathan.nic.in: Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and others. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The registration process will begin on December 05, 2022. The last date to submit the online application form is December 26. Nearly 13404 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Commencement of Online submission on KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in: 05.12.2022 ( From 10.00 Hours )
- Last date for online submission: 26.12.2022 (up to 2359 Hours)
- Date of Written Test (Tentative): Will be notified on KVS website
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Vacancy
|Name of the posts
|Number of vacancies
|Primary Teacher
|6414
|Junior Secretarial Assistant
|702
|Stenographer Grade II
|54
|Senior Secretarial Assistant
|322
|Hindi Translator
|11
|Assistant Section Officer ASO
|156
|Assistant Engineer Civil
|02
|Finance Officer
|06
|Primary Teacher (Music)
|303
|Librarian
|355
|Post Graduate Teacher (PGT Various Subject)
|1409
|Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT Various Subject)
|3176
|Assistant Commissioner
|52
|Principal
|239
|Vice Principal
|203
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant Commissioner: Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks.
ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree B. Experience. Persons holding the post of Principal in the pay band of Rs. 15600-
39100 with Grade pay of Rs. 7600/-(pre-revised)/(Level-12, Rs.78,800 to Rs.2,09,200 as per 7thCPC) with at least 03 years’ experience.
- VICE PRINCIPAL: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Salary
- Assistant Commissioner: PAY SCALE: LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix.
- PRINCIPAL PAY SCALE: LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
- VICE —PRINCIPAL PAY SCALE: LEVEL — 10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. For more details, please refer to detailed notification shared below.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment Notification
How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022?
Candidates are required to apply Online through Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website at www.kvsangathan.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Complete details should be filled carefully in online application form. Scan and upload recent photograph, signature and thumb impression at the appropriate places as per instructions contained in the online application form and submit the same online.
