KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 for re-exam RELEASED at kvsangathan.nic.in | Deets Inside

KVS Recruitment 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 for re-exam on March 9, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the admit card through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The Candidates who will appear for the re-exam can download their new admit card and appear in the exam on the prescribed examination centre.

The candidates must note that the computer-based exam for Primary Teachers was cancelled in some of the centres including Muzaffarpur Digital Centre, Bariya Road, Dadar, Ahiyapur, Muzaffarpur Bihar. The re-examination in these centres will be conducted on March 11, 2023.

The examination was conducted on February 28.

KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they download the admit card:

Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Sangathan will not give any further chance of examination to candidates who are absent in re-examination on March 11, 2023.

