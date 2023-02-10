Home

KVS TGT Admit Card 2023 Out at kvsangathan.nic.in; Direct Link, Revised Exam Schedule Here

KVS TGT Admit Card 2023: Only registered candidates can check and download the KVS TGT admit card by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Admit Card 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit card for the Trained Graduate Teacher (2022) and Primary Teacher (2022) examinations. Only registered candidates can check and download the KVS TGT admit card by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. In order to download the hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter his//her application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Meanwhile, KVS has revised the examination date for the upcoming computer-based test examination. The dates have been revised due to assembly elections in some states. As per the revised exam date, the KVS TGT recruitment exam will be conducted between February 12 and February 14, 2023, through the computer-based test (CBT).

Direct Link: DOWNLOAD KVS TGT Admit Card 2023

HOW TO DOWNLOAD KVS TGT Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to download admit card for the post of TGT – Direct Rectt 2022.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on submit option.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 13404 teaching and non-teaching staff in Kendriya Vidyalayas (central schools) across the country. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. For more details, check the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

