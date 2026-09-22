Lady Shri Ram College moves classes online following minor’s gangrape near campus

Classes at Lady Shri Ram College were suspended after a police encounter with an accused in the Kalkaji gang-rape case occurred near the college's back gate. The incident has raised fresh concerns about student safety and put the spotlight on perimeter security at the campus.

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Lady Shri Ram College has suspended physical classes after the gangrape of 17-year-old near Kalkaji Temple. Representational Image

Lady Shri Ram College for Women called off physical classes on Tuesday and switched to online classes for Wednesday after the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl near the campus, with the administration citing student safety as its top priority.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men inside the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on Monday evening. The college is situated just about 2 kilometres from the spot. The incident has raised concerns among students and the college community over safety in and around the area.

Also Read | Kalkaji gangrape: Three men brutally assault 17-year-old by posing as cops, Delhi Police arrests one after encounter

“After we got to know about the unfortunate incident, we cancelled classes. The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. We have requested our faculty mentors and college counsellor to remain available for any support students may require,” Principal Kanika K Ahuja said.

Three men, including one who was injured following a brief exchange of fire with police, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident, officials said.

Kalkaji gangrape

A 17-year-old was girl gang-raped by three men at a park near Kalkaji Mandir in southeast Delhi on Monday evening. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of law. Delhi Police had said that three men allegedly approached the minor and her friend while posing as police personnel. The accused allegedly threatened the two before taking the minor to a secluded area in a park near Kalkaji Temple, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Following the incident, a PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, after which a police team reached the spot. The minor was subsequently taken for medical examination and the investigation was initiated. Police also began examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

Also Read | Delhi gang rape-murder: Police reveal horrific details, mutilated body eaten by dogs, one of her hands found separated from body

In the initial police action, one accused was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire. Police subsequently launched a search operation to trace the remaining two accused. The latest arrests of Hemant and Mukesh have now led to the apprehension of all three accused named in the case. The incident took place in the vicinity of the Kalkaji Temple and Aastha Kunj Park, an area that witnesses significant public movement.

Delhi Police have arrested two absconding accused in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor near Kalkaji Temple, officials said on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Hemant and Mukesh. Their arrests come hours after police apprehended one of the accused following a brief exchange of fire, while the other two had been absconding.