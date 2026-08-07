‘Lakhs of aspirants are still waiting’: UGC NET 2026 answer key awaited; aspirants cite anxiety, demand immediate update from NTA

With the UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key still pending, aspirants have voiced concerns over the prolonged delay.

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UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: Subject-wise key, recorded responses awaited; key details here(Photo Credit: AI-generated)

The UGC NET response sheet and provisional answer key are awaited. Candidates can download the UGC NET answer key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. Following the declaration of the UGC NET provisional answer key, the objection window will be opened later. To download the NTA UGC NET Answer Key PDF for all the sets, aspirants must enter his/her application number and date of birth. The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. Non-Refundable.

What are aspirants saying about the delay in the UGC NET 2026 answer key?

The candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the answer key PDF. The final provisional answer sheet will be released after resolving the candidates’ grievances. This year, the competitive examination was conducted on 22 June 2026, 23 June 2026, 24 June 2026, 25 June 2026, 29 June 2026 & 30 June 2026, and 5 July 2026. The candidates qualifying under the ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ category will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. but not for the award of JRF. The candidates qualifying under the ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ category will be eligible for admission to Ph.D. only but not for the award of JRF and/or appointment as Assistant Professor.

Also Read: UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Students raise alleged paper leak concerns amid provisional key delay, question NTA over 35-day wait

How can candidates download the UGC NET 2026 answer key once it is released?

The NTA will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 on https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC-NET June 2026 will be entertained.

Sharing the update on X, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said that a delegation led by its National General Secretary, Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki, met with the UGC Secretary and submitted a memorandum over the alleged unnecessary delay in releasing the UGC-NET June session provisional answer key and results. Delhi State Minister Sarthak Sharma and DUSU President Aryan Mann were also present during the meeting.

“Due to this delay, an atmosphere of confusion and anxiety prevails among students across the country, especially candidates preparing for PhD admissions in central universities. Keeping the interests of the students in mind, the Parishad has demanded the prompt release of the answer key and results,” Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said.

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री डॉ. वीरेन्द्र सिंह सोलंकी के नेतृत्व में एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने UGC के सचिव से भेंट कर UGC-NET जून सत्र की प्रोविजनल आंसर-की एवं परिणाम जारी करने में हो रही अनावश्यक देरी के संबंध में ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस अवसर पर दिल्ली प्रदेश मंत्री… pic.twitter.com/CXtEcwpyY9 — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) August 7, 2026

In a series of tweets, another aspirant wrote, “Over a month since the UGC NET June exam concluded, yet @NTA_Exams has released no provisional answer key, no response sheet, and no official update. Why is there zero accountability for keeping over 10 lakh aspirants in absolute darkness?”

“This isn’t just about an answer key, it’s about our careers and futures. University PhD admissions are closing, assistant professor recruitment deadlines are passing and students are left stuck in limbo with zero clarity from NTA. Why is the testing agency silent?,” the post further read.

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Over a month since the UGC NET June exam concluded, yet @NTA_Exams has released no provisional answer key, no response sheet, and no official update.

​Why is there zero accountability for keeping over 10 lakh aspirants in absolute darkness? https://t.co/YBUneYZHrr — Gaurav Singh (@iamGRVSNG) August 7, 2026

Another student added, “What is wrong with this year UGC NET exam. NTA generally release answer key within 1 week but now it is more than 35 days you are not releasing answer key. What you are waiting for ? Students are suffering with severe mental pressure and anxiety. What is your problem”

@NTA_Exams

What is wrong with this year UGC NET exam.

NTA generally release answer key within 1 week but now it is more than 35 days you are not releasing answer key.What you are waiting for ? Students are suffering with severe mental pressure and anxiety. What is your problem pic.twitter.com/YOL1tMjYmh — Satya (@satya1244) August 7, 2026

In a post on X, a UGC-NET aspirant expressed frustration over the delay in the release of the June session provisional answer key and results, claiming that nearly 40 days had passed since the examination concluded.

UGC NET ended on 5 June, and usually the answer key is released within 7 days, while the results come within the next 20 days. But now it’s been almost 40 days, and there is still no answer key, no result, and not even a single notice explaining the delay. I’m just getting… pic.twitter.com/CR19uJgBt9 — Oxygen (@Oxygen18_) August 6, 2026

The student stated, “This year, PhD admissions have already closed in almost every university, and because of this delay, we’ve effectively lost an entire year @NTA_Exams And the moment someone raises their voice for students, these blind supporters start calling them anti-national.”

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Round 1 registration underway; Choice locking process to end on this date

UGC NET Cut Off 2026: Factors That Determine the Qualifying Marks

Here are the key factors that determine the UGC NET cut-off:

Difficulty Level of the Examination: If the exam is more difficult than usual, the cut-off may decrease. If the paper is relatively easy, the cut-off is likely to increase.

Number of Candidates Appearing: A higher number of candidates generally leads to greater competition, which can influence the cut-off.

Overall Performance of Candidates: If a large number of candidates score high marks, the cut-off is likely to rise. Conversely, lower overall performance may result in a lower cut-off.

Has the NTA issued an official update on the UGC NET 2026 answer key?

No, the NTA has not released any official update on the UGC NET 2026 answer key.