Large-scale Recruitment Of Doctors And Nurses In Britain, Indians To Benefit Most

The process to apply for visas would be easier for Indians and more likely to be approved.

Recruitment Of Doctors And Nurses In Britain: There is a shortage of doctors, nurses as well as other staff in government hospitals in Britain. To overcome this, the government has prepared a plan for the training and recruitment of doctors, nurses, and other staff on a large scale in the next five years. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday, “Our government is going to make the biggest expansion in National Health Service (NHS) training.”

PLAN TO INVEST AND REFORM

The plan is set to recruit and train 60,000 doctors, 1.7 million nurses, and more than 71,000 health professionals in the NHS by 2037. Indians will benefit the most from this. There are 1.12 lakh vacancies in the NHS department. Most of these are for doctors and nurses. If the government does not recruit, the number of vacant posts will increase to 3.60 lakhs by 2037.

Nurse-midwife training centers are set to increase to 44,000 by 2028 and 58,000 by 2032. The NHS has said that around Rs 24,618 crore will be spent by the government over the next five years. There is a target to double the number of medical centers from the current 7,500 to 15,000 by 2031.

26% OF DOCTORS IN BRITAIN ARE OF FOREIGN ORIGIN

According to the Health and Social Care Information Center (HSCIC) report, Indians form a large proportion of medical professionals from other countries in the United Kingdom. Of these, around 14% of them are clinical staff and 26% are non-British doctors. The NHS plans to employ additional immigrants, including healthcare workers from India by 2030, according to a report by the Royal College of Midwives and The Health Foundation.

OPPORTUNITIES MORE FOR INDIAN PROFESSIONALS

The process to apply for visas would be easier for Indians and more likely to be approved as Indians are more skilled and qualified for positions such as nurses, health managers, and daycare professionals.

