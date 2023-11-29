Home

Last Date To Submit Applications Under National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Extended Up To 31 December

NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer.

NMMSS 2023-24: The last date for submission of applications for NMMSS for the year 2023-24 is 31 December 2023. Under the ‘National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme’ scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage. One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class IX every year and their continuation/renewal in classes X to XII for students studying in State Government, Government-aided, and local body schools. The amount of the scholarship is Rs. 12000/- per annum.

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – a one-stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. This is a Central Sector Scheme.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum are eligible to avail of the scholarships. The students must have a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in the Class VII examination to appear in the selection test for the award of a scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).

There are two levels of verification, L1 is the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) Level and L2 is District Nodal Officer (DNO) Level. The last date of INO level (L1) verification is 15th January, 2024 and of DNO level (L2) verification is 30th January, 2024.

