Want to Pursue Law As Career? Check List of Entrance Exam, Best Colleges, Other Details Here

Top Law Entrance Exam 2023: Law is a career stream that aspiring students can pursue at the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), or Doctorate (PhD) level to study, research, and practice in India. Candidates can pursue a career in the legal field after completing their 12th or graduation. Candidates appearing in Class 12 exams can enroll themselves in 5-year-LLB programmes. Similarly, graduate students can apply for the three-year LLB programme, followed by the LLM programme.
Candidates seeking admission to 5-year LLB or 3-year LLB programmes in India should be aware of the top law entrance exam 2023 in India. There are approximately 1000 law colleges in India, and candidates must take law entrance exams to get admission to top law schools. Many top law entrance exams are held in India for admission to National Law Universities (NLU) and other government or affiliated colleges.
CLAT, AILET, and LSAT India are some of the most popular national-level law entrance exams. MH CET law is the largest law entrance exam in Maharashtra, with over 140 law colleges offering admission. The following are the top law entrance exams in India:
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively. All admissions to the 5-year integrated Ll.B. and Ll.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2023-2024 will be through the CLAT 2023. The CLAT 2023 was conducted on December 18, 2023.
Particulars
Description
Name of the examination
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
|Exam Conducting body
|Consortium of National Law Universities
CLAT 2023 Exam date
December 12, 2022
CLAT Official Website
Participating NLUs
22
All India Law Entrance Test (AILET)
AILET is national level All India Law Entrance Test examination conducted by the National Law University Delhi every year for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi. The AILET exam is held across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats. The All AILET 2023 examination was held on December 11, 2022.
Name of Examination
All India Law Entrance Examination (AILET)
Conducting Body
National Law University, Delhi
AILET EXAM DATE 2022
December 11, 2022
AILET Website
Courses offered
BA LLB and LLM
Law School Admission Test – India (LSAT India)
LSAT India, a national-level law entrance exam, is conducted by Law School Admission Council (LSAC). LSAT India scores are accepted by a number of affiliated colleges as well as other participating colleges. Candidates who pass the LSAT India can enrol in programmes such as BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.com LLB, LLM, and others. Last year, SLAT 2022 entrance exam was held on July 3.
Name of Examination
Law School Admission Test for India (LSAT India)
Exam Conducting Body
The Law School Admission Council (LSAC)
Examination Date
—
Courses offered
BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BSc LLB, three-year LLB and LLM
Official Website
—-
Maharashtra State Common Law Entrance Test Law (MH CET Law)
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law or MH CET Law is a state-level law entrance exam in Maharashtra. State CET Cell, Maharashtra conducts MH CET law for admission to 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programmes offered by the law colleges in the state of Maharashtra.
Examination
MH CET Law (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law)
Conducting body
Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra
Exam Level
State-level, Undergraduate entrance test
Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT)
Candidates aspiring to join B.A LL.B(Hons) /B.B.A LL.B (Hons) /B.A LL.B. /B.B.A LL.B offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) have to appear for the common, mandatory Computer Based Test (CBT). Since 2018, the SET – Law test is known as Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). This is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities of India.
Examination
SLAT (Symbiosis Law School Admission Test)
Exam type
Entrance test for UG law courses
Official Website
Programmes offered
B.A LL.B(Hons) /B.B.A LL.B (Hons) /B.A LL.B. /B.B.A LL.B
Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET)
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts the TS LAWCET exam for admission to colleges and universities in the state of Telangana for UG law courses.
Exam Name
Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test(TS LAWCET)
|Exam Conducting Body
|Osmania University
Official Website
|https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/
Frequency of Conduct
Once a year
NIRF Ranking 2022
National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has been ranked as the country’s top law college, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022 list shared by the Centre.
Top Law colleges in India As Per NIRF Ranking 2022
- NLSUI, Bengaluru
- NLU Delhi
- Symbiosis Law School, Pune
- Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
- The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
- IIT Kharagpur
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Gujarat National Law University
- Siksha `O` Anusandhan
- NLU Jodhpur
- KIIT, Bhubaneswar
- AMU
- LPU
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
- National Law Institute University
- Christ University, Bengaluru
- Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow
- The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
- Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
- BHU
- UPES
- National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi
- Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
- National Law University and Judicial Academy
- National Law University, Cuttack
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.