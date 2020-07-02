New Delhi: Asserting that online education might create a ‘digital divide’, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday emphasised on the relevance of ‘one-to-one learning’ and ‘learning with human feel’. Also Read - India Crosses 9 Million COVID-19 Tests, Kejriwal Inaugurates Plasma Bank in Delhi | Top Developments

The government had, last week, announced that all schools in the national capital, both public and private, will remain closed till July 31.

Addressing a press conference today, Sisodia said, "There is a fear that online education might create a digital divide. If there is a learning divide between those who have digital facilities and those deprived of it, it will be hard to fill the gap."

‘Learning with human feel’ is the mantra of Delhi Government’s teaching and learning approach, Sisodia said.

He added that a model has been created which lays emphasis on learning with human feel so that the divide is not created. “Online learning cannot be the substitute for one-to-one learning. A model has been implemented for one month from today,” he added.

He said that the students of class 11 and 12 will continue to study via online classes and those who do not have the internet facilities will be contacted by teachers through phone call or WhatsApp to clear their doubts.

On the other hand, the students till class 10 will be taught and evaluated through WhatsApp. Parents of those children who are deprived of the application can meet the teacher once in a week to collect the worksheet for their children, said Sisodia.