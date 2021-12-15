New Delhi: Sending a positive and inclusive message, French fashion house Chanel named Leena Nair (52) as its new global Chief Executive Officer (CEO), picking a consumer goods veteran to run one of the world’s biggest luxury goods groups. Following the elevation, Nair will now be based out of London and will join the luxury house at the end of January.Also Read - Indian-Origin Leena Nair Is The New Global CEO of French Luxury Group Chanel

The Indian-born British national has been given the charge of ensuring Chanel’s ‘long term success as a private company’, the company said in a statement, recognizing Nair as a ‘visionary leader whose ability to champion a long-term, purpose-driven agenda is matched with a consistently strong record of business outcomes’.

“I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of CHANEL, an iconic and admired company. I am so inspired by what Chanel stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential, and in acting to have a positive impact in the world. I am grateful for my long career at Unilever, a place that has been my home for 30 years. It has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to a truly purpose-driven organization. I will always be a proud advocate of Unilever and its ambition to make sustainable living commonplace”, elated Nair tweeted.

Nair’s 30-year-long career at Unilever comes to an end with her as the chief of human resources and a member of the company’s executive committee. Unilever’s CEO, Alan Jope, thanked her for her “outstanding contribution”, adding that she “has been a pioneer through her career… a driving force on our (Uniliver’s) equity, diversity and inclusion agenda… she has played a critical role in building our purpose-led, future-fit organisation.”

Take a Look At Leena Nair’s 30-year-long career at Unilever

Born in 1969, Leena Nair, gold medallist from XLRI, Jamshedpur, which is considered the country’s best management institute for those pursuing HR, became Hindustan Unilever’s youngest executive director in 2007.

She was appointed the first woman on Unilever South Asia Leadership Team a year later. The team was responsible for Unilever’s growth in each of the following markets: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Despite juggling between job and family responsibilities, Nair, mother of two is described by peers as one who has limitless zeal and energy.

2016: Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Unilever Leadership Executive. 2013: SVP HR Leadership and Organisational Development and Global Head of Diversity. 2007: Executive Director HR of Hindustan Unilever Limited. 1992-2007: Various roles in factories, sales and corporate headquarters in Hindustan Unilever. 1992: Joined Unilever as management trainee of Hindustan Unilever.

About Chanel

Renowned for its women’s pantsuits, tweeds and famous handbags, Chanel was founded in 1910 by the legendary Gabrielle Chanel, fondly called “Coco” Chanel. What started out as a hat boutique in Paris became synonymous with French chic and Parisienne style.

From 2016 to date, Alain Wertheimer, who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, temporarily took on the CEO’s job till a suitable candidate was found. The 73-year-old French billionaire will take on the role of global Executive Chairman.

Chanel is well known for the perfume Chanel No. 5 and the Chanel Suit.