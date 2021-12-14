LGBRIMH Recruitment 2021: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Assam has invited applications from candidates to apply for several posts including that of Nursing Tutor, Staff Nurse, Stenographer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on or before January 10, 2022 through the official website, lgbrimh.gov.inAlso Read - WB Police Recruitment: Admit Card to Release For Excise Constable Post on Dec 21; Exam to be Held on Jan 2

Nursing Tutor: 05

Staff Nurse: 10

Clinical Psychologist: 01

Stenographer (GII): 01

Radiographer: 01

Medical Record Technician: 01

Receptionist: 02

LDC: 08

Ward Sister: 03

Eligibility Criteria

Nursing Tutor: A candidate must have completed a Master’s Degree in Psychiatric Nursing with at least 55 o/o marks from a recognized University/Institution. Registered as Nurse and Midwife with central or state Nursing Council.

Staff Nurse: A candidate must have passed Higher Secondary Schoo and must be a Registered Nurse (GNM/B.Sc. Nursing). Note, Registration with INC or State Nursing Council is a must.

Clinical Psychologist: A candidate must have completed a Master’s degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks from a recognized University or institute. The candidate must have completed a Master of Philosophy (2 years course) in the concerned discipline from a recognized University or institute. Two years’ post M. Phil teaching and research experience in a Mental Hospital, child Guidance Clinic or psychiatric Department of a General Hospital/recognized teaching institution.

LDC: A candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

ii) A typing speed of 30 w.p.m. in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi on manual typewriter or A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English* or 30 w.p.m in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

To know more about the education qualification, eligibility criteria, or any other details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification issued by Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Assam. Note, Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 January 2022.

Click Here: LGBRIMH Recruitment Detailed Notification

Click Here: Application Form For LGBRIMH Recruitment 2021