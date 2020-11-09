The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the admit card for the entrance examination of Lady Harding Medical College and Associated Hospitals on the official website i.e. con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the admit card. The notice reads, “In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call any of the NTA Helpline numbers: 0120- 6895200, 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or write to NTA at con.lhmcee@nta.ac.in.” Also Read - CUCET 2020: Admit Cards Released at cucetexam.in, Entrance Test on 18 September | How to Download

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit the official website at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Download admit card”

Candidates would be redirected to a new webpage

Enter your credentials and login

Download the admit card

Save the admit card and keep a copy

The candidates must note that the Admit Card is issued provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions and will not be sent by post.

Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference