LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 Out at licindia.in; Prelim Exam From Feb 17

LIC AAO Call Letter 2023: All those candidates who have registered for the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch can download the LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Updated: February 11, 2023 12:00 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

LIC AAO Call Letter 2023 Out at licindia.in; Prelim Exam From Feb 17

LIC AAO Call Letter 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the call letter for the Phase-I (Preliminary) Examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist). All those candidates who have registered for the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch can download the LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 300 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. As per the recruitment notification, the preliminary examination will be conducted between February 17 and 20, 2023.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

  • Download of Call Letter for Online Examination: 7 to 10 days before the examination
  • Dates of Online Examination – Preliminary (tentative): 17.02.2023 & 20.02.2023
  • Dates of Online Examination – Main (Tentative): 18.03.2023
  • Commencement of Call letter Download: 10 – 02 – 2023
  • Closure of Call letter Download: 20 – 02 – 2023

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023

Download LIC AAO Job Notification PDF

How to Download LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023?

  • Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
  • On the homepage, Click on the careers section.
  • Now, click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023.” Click on the “Call letter Download’ option.
  • You will be directed to a new webpage.
  • Enter the login credentials such as Registration No/Roll No, Password/DOB(DD-MM-YY), and click on submit option.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the admit card and download it.

Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination. To know more bout the recruitment process, a candidate needs to refer to the detailed job description shared here.

Published Date: February 10, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Updated Date: February 11, 2023 12:00 AM IST

