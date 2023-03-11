Home

LIC AAO Main Exam 2023 on March 18; Know How to Change Exam Centre at licindia.in

LIC AAO Main Examination Centres 2023: All those candidates who want to change their examination centre for the Main Examination to either “Imphal” or “Srinagar” can do so by visiting the official website of the Corporation at licindia.in.

LIC AAO Main Exam 2023: Want To Change Exam Centre To Srinagar & Imphal? Know Details Here

LIC AAO Main Exam 2023: Life Insurance Corporation has released an important notice for candidates who have qualified the LIC AAO 2023 Preliminary phase 1 examination and are now eligible for the Main examination. As per the notice, LIC of India has added “Imphal” and “Srinagar” as an examination centre for the upcoming main examination for “Recruitment of AAO (Generalist)-2023” scheduled on March 18, 2023.

All those candidates who want to change their examination centre for the Main Examination to either “Imphal” or “Srinagar” can do so by visiting the official website of the Corporation at licindia.in. Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/she can access the window for updating his/her Main Examination centre to “Imphal” or “Srinagar” before the last date.

“The candidate is required to use i) Registration No/Roll No & ii) Date of Birth / Password (password received at the time of registration is to be used and not any other password) for effecting the change,” reads the official notification.

LIC AAO Main Exam 2023: Selection of Examination Centres

Check Important Events Check Important Dates Commencement of data capture 10/03/2023 Closure of data capture 12/03/2023

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 -Know Release Date And Time

As per the recruitment notification, LIC conducted the Phase-I (Preliminary) Examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) between February 17 and 20, 2023. The LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 was declared on Friday, March 10. A total of 7754 candidates have been selected for the main examination. However, only 300 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to Change LIC AAO Main Exam Centre 2023?

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in .

. On the homepage, Click on the careers section.

Now, click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023.”

Click on the “Option for change in examination centre to Srinagar & Imphal for Main Examination – Click Here for the Below Link: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/licaaojan23/ ’, option.

’, option. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as the Registration number, password, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option. Change the exam centre accordingly and submit the form.

Download the LIC AAO Main For m 2023 for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of LIC. Candidates are further advised to keep checking their email and our website for updates and announcements regarding the Selection process. They are advised to visit LIC’s website www.licindia.in/careers for further updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.