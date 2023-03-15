Home

LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023 on March 18; Check Call Letter, Paper Pattern, Other Instructions Here

LIC AAO Mains Exam Call Letter: Registered Candidates can download the LIC AAO Mains Call Letter 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the Phase-II (Main) Examination admit card for the Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) post. Registered Candidates can download the LIC AAO Mains Call Letter 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. “MAIN EXAMINATION CALL LETTER DOWNLOAD,” reads the official notification. As per the recruitment notification, Phase II (Main Examination) will be conducted on March 18, 2023. A total of 7754 candidates have been selected for the main examination. However, only 300 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the main admit card, exam date, and other exam day guidelines here.

LIC AAO Main Admit Card 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Commencement of Call letter Download 14 – 03 – 2023 Closure of Call letter Download 18 – 03 – 2023

How to Download LIC AAO Main Call letter 2023? A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in .

. On the homepage, Click on the careers section.

Now, click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023.” Click on the “MAIN EXAMINATION CALL LETTER DOWNLOAD”, option.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as Registration No / Roll No, and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

Your LIC AAO Main Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Download LIC AAO Main Call letter 2023 – Direct Link

Details Mentioned on LIC AAO Main Call letter 2023

Names of candidates, registration numbers, roll numbers, exam dates and time, center information, and other details will be included on the LIC AAO Mains admit card. The call letter should be brought with you to the examination venue along with your recent passport-size photograph duly pasted on it. (Preferably the same photograph as was uploaded).

LIC AAO Main Exam 2023 Paper Pattern

The online examination will comprise of the following descriptive and objective type multiple choice tests as stated

below.

Name of the Test No. of

Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 30 90 40 minutes General Knowledge,

Current Affairs 30 60 20 minutes Data Analysis &

Interpretation 30 90 40 minutes Insurance and Financial

Market Awareness 30 60 20 minutes English Language (Letter

writing & Essay) 2 25** 30 minutes

Candidates must obtain minimum qualifying marks in each section separately & should also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate to qualify the examination. A descriptive paper will be evaluated for only those candidates who qualify in the objective part of the Main Examination.

LIC AAO Main Exam 2023: Check Exam Day Guidelines

Biometric data (right thumb impression) and photograph will be captured twice at the examination venue i.e. before the start of the examination and after the completion of the examination. The decision of the Biometric data verification authority with regard to its status (matched or mismatched) shall be final and binding upon the candidates. One can also refer to the Main Examination information Handout for the latest updates. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of LIC. Candidates are advised to visit LIC’s website www.licindia.in/careers for further updates.

