LIC AAO mains result 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday announced the LIC AAO result for the main examination on the official website licindia.in.

The LIC AAO result was released in five categories including AAO CA, AAO IT, AAO Rajbhasha, AAO Actuarial and AAO Generalist.

The exam was conducted on June 28.

Here is the direct link to access the main result.

All those who qualify the Mains will be called for an Interview.