LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 LIVE: Check Updates On AAO Scorecard, Cut Offs | Details Here

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 LIVE: Check Updates On AAO Scorecard, Cut Offs | Details Here

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: The candidates must note that the scorecard will be available under the careers section of the official website.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is expected to release LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 soon. After the formal announcement of the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) result for the preliminary examination, the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website i.e. licindia.in.

The candidates must note that the scorecard will be available under the careers section of the official website. As per reports, the cut off marks will also be released by the organisation along with the result.

Here are some of the key details:

The preliminary examination was conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023.

Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on March 18, 2023.

The LIC AAO main examination will be conducted on March 18, 2023

LIC AAO prelims result 2023 link will be available to candidates on the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Steps To Check LIC AAO Result 2023

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can check the scores:

Visit the LIC India website.

Check Careers link available on the home page.

Click on LIC AAO Result 2023 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.