LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. 300 Posts on Offer

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

The last date for submission of the application form is January 31.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting Indian Citizens to apply for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist). A total of 300 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process has started from today, January 15, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The total number of vacancies and the reserved vacancies are provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of LIC. The last date for submission of the application form is January 31.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Start date for Online Registration of Applications and Online Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: 15.01.2023

Last date for Online Registration & Online Payment of Application Fee/Intimation Charges: 31.01.2023

Download of Call Letter for Online Examination: 7 to 10 days before examination

Dates of Online Examination – Preliminary (tentative): 17.02.2023 & 20.02.2023

Dates of Online Examination – Main (Tentative): 18.03.2023

LIC AAO Vacancy

Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch: 300 posts

LIC AAO Eligibility: Check Educational Qualification Here

For AAO(Generalist): “Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized IndianUniversity/Institution.” To know more bout the educational qualification, a candidate needs to refer to the detailed job description here.

LIC AAO Selection Criteria

Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination.

LIC AAO Application Fee

Candidates will have to make the payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges through the On-Line Mode as under:

For SC/ST/ PwBD candidates Intimation Charges of Rs. 85/- +Transaction Charges + GST

For all other candidates Application Fee-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs. 700/- + Transaction Charges + GST

How to Apply For LIC AAO Job?

Candidates can apply online from January 15 to January 31 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. No other mode for application will be accepted.