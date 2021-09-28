New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation of India, LIC AAO Result 2021 of preliminary examination has been announced today. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the corporation i.e. licindia.in. The prelims exam for Assistant Administrative Officer post was conducted on August 28, 2021. The LIC has announced results for the written exam held for Assistant Engineer, AA and AAO posts.Also Read - LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 Exam Date Declared at licindia.in; Check Details Here

All qualified candidates would be able to appear in mains exam. LIC would announce the schedule and details on mains exam in due course. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the they can download the merit list:

Visit the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India, licindia.in. Go to the ‘Career Tab’ section available on the home page. Click on ‘LIC AAO Result 2021’ Download the merit list as per branch. Candidates must search their names in the list and download it for any future reference.

The exam was conducted offline in various exam centres across the country. Candidates must go through the steps shared below to check LIC AAO Result 2021.

The admit card for prelims was issued 10 days prior to exam. So, it is expected that LIC would intimate students’ at least 10 days prior to the mains examination. LIC AAO cut off 2021 would be released very soon by the corporation.