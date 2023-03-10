Home

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Declared At Licindia.In; Direct Link, Main Exam Date Here

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Declared.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India has declared the result for the Phase-I (Preliminary) Examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) today, March 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. “RESULT OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD ON 17.02.2023 & 20.02.2023 FOR RECRUITMENT OF AAO (Generalist)-2023,” reads the official notification.

How to Download LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023?

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in .

. On the homepage, Click on the careers section.

Now, click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023.” Click on the “”RESULT OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD ON 17.02.2023 & 20.02.2023 FOR RECRUITMENT OF AAO (Generalist)-2023″’, option.

You will be directed to a new webpage. A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Scroll the PDF to check your name and roll number.

Download LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 – Direct Link

When Was LIC AAO Prelims Exam Held?

“No correspondence will be entertained from the candidates whose roll numbers do not appear in the above list,” LIC in an official notification added. As per the recruitment notification, the preliminary examination was conducted between February 17 and 20, 2023.

LIC AAO Main Exam Date 2023

A total of 7754 candidates have been selected for the main examination. A total of 300 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Phase-II (Main Examination) will be held on March 18, 2023. Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of LIC. Candidates are advised to visit LIC’s website www.licindia.in/careers for further updates.

