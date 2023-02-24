Home

Education

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Soon at licindia.in; Know How to Check Scores

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Soon at licindia.in; Know How to Check Scores

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: One can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

LIC AAO Call Letter 2023 Out at licindia.in; Prelim Exam From Feb 17

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India is expected to declare the result for the Phase-I (Preliminary) Examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch, held between February 17 and 20, 2023, can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. A total of 300 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

IC AAO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Name of the post Number of vacancy Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch 300 posts

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Here

Name of the event Important Dates Download of Call Letter for Online Examination 7 to 10 days before the examination Dates of Online Examination – Preliminary (tentative) 17.02.2023 & 20.02.2023 Dates of Online Examination – Main (Tentative): 20 – 02 – 2023 Commencement of Call letter Download 10 – 02 – 2023 Closure of Call letter Download 20 – 02 – 2023

Below are the steps through which candidates can check the prelims result.

You may like to read

How to Download LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023?

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in .

. On the homepage, Click on the careers section.

Now, click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023.” Click on the “Result Download’ option.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as Registration No/Roll No, Password/DOB(DD-MM-YY), and click on submit option.

Your LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of LIC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.