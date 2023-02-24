Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Soon at licindia.in; Know How to Check Scores

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Soon at licindia.in; Know How to Check Scores

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: One can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Updated: February 24, 2023 8:34 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

LIC Admit Card 2023,LIC AAO hall ticket,LIC AAO Admit Card 2023,LIC AAO Admit Card,LIC AAO 2023 Admit Card,LIC AAO,LIC,AAO Admit Card 2023, lic aao,lic aao notification, lic,AAO,prelims,call letter,indian army,lic aao notification 2023,lic aao syllabus,lic aao salary,lic career,lic aao eligibility,lic aao exam pattern,indian coast guard,lic recruitment 2023,lic aao previous year cut off,lic careers,lic recruitment,lic aao recruitment 2023,lic aao cutoff,lic aao recruitment 2022,lic aao notification 2022,lic aao 2023,lic aao exam,lic aao cut off,lic aao previous year question paper,lic aao full form,lic aao notification pdf,lic notification 2023,lic 2023 aao registration,lic aao fees,lic aao age limit,lic aao 2023 registration last date. licindia in,LIC AAO Job,LIC AAO Recruitment,Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
LIC AAO Call Letter 2023 Out at licindia.in; Prelim Exam From Feb 17

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India is expected to declare the result for the Phase-I (Preliminary) Examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch, held between February 17 and 20, 2023, can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. A total of 300 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Also Read:

IC AAO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Name of the postNumber of vacancy
Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch300 posts

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Here

Name of the event Important Dates
Download of Call Letter for Online Examination7 to 10 days before the examination
Dates of Online Examination – Preliminary (tentative)17.02.2023 & 20.02.2023
Dates of Online Examination – Main (Tentative):20 – 02 – 2023
Commencement of Call letter Download10 – 02 – 2023
Closure of Call letter Download20 – 02 – 2023

Below are the steps through which candidates can check the prelims result.

You may like to read

How to Download LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023?

  • Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
  • On the homepage, Click on the careers section.
  • Now, click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023.” Click on the “Result Download’ option.
  • You will be directed to a new webpage.
  • Enter the login credentials such as Registration No/Roll No, Password/DOB(DD-MM-YY), and click on submit option.
  • Your LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of LIC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 24, 2023 8:25 PM IST

Updated Date: February 24, 2023 8:34 PM IST

More Stories