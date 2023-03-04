Home

LIC ADO Prelims Exam on March 12, Check Prelims call letter at licindia.in

LIC ADO Prelims Exam Date: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released admit card for the preliminary examination for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts. Interested candidates can d

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective, Core Exam Tomorrow.

LIC ADO Prelims Exam Date: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released admit card for the preliminary examination for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts. Interested candidates can download the LIC ADO Prelims Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. According to the schedule, the prelim exam will be conducted on March 12, 2023. Qualifying candidates will have to for the Main examination. A total of 9394 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application links, and other details here.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Commencement of Call letter Download 03 – 03 – 2023 Closure of Call letter Download 12 – 03 – 2023

LIC ADO Vacancy Details

North Zonal Office: 1216 posts

North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts

Central Zonal Office: 561 posts

Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts

South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts

Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts

How to Download LIC ADO Prelims Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

On the homepage, click on the Careers option.

Now click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23.”

Now, click on the link that reads, “CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOADING CALL LETTER AND INFORMATION HANDOUT.”

Enter the required credentials and click on submit option.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the admit card.

LIC ADO Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination. To know more about the recruitment process for each zone, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

