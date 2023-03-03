Home

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow: Check Vacancy Details, Steps to Download Call Letter on licindia.in

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023: The candidates appearing for the Apprentice Development Officers examination can download it on the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 Date and Time: The Life Insurance Corporation of India will issue LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 on Saturday. The candidates appearing for the Apprentice Development Officers examination can download it on the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

According to the official schedule, the preliminary examination will be held on 12 March, 2023 in online mode. The preliminary examination will have three sections- Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The number of questions will be 100 and maximum marks is 70. The duration of preliminary examination is 1 hour and the medium of exam will be in English and Hindi.

The candidates who clear the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for main exam. As per the notification, the main examination will be conducted on 23 April 2023.

The candidates need to carry the admit card to the exam hall without which they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination. The selection process will be done on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, and interview rounds.

LIC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 21, 2023

Closing date of application: February 10, 2023

Download of call letter: March 4, 2023

Date of Preliminary exam: March 12, 2023

Date of main exam: April 23, 2023

LIC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts

South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts

North Zonal Office: 1216 posts

North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts

Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts

East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts

Central Zonal Office: 561 posts

Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023: Check How To Download

First, visit the official website– licindia.in.

Then click on the link LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 on the homepage.

After this, the candidates need to enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Then the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check all details and take a printout for reference.

