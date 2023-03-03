LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow: Check Vacancy Details, Steps to Download Call Letter on licindia.in
LIC ADO Admit Card 2023: The candidates appearing for the Apprentice Development Officers examination can download it on the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
According to the official schedule, the preliminary examination will be held on 12 March, 2023 in online mode. The preliminary examination will have three sections- Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The number of questions will be 100 and maximum marks is 70. The duration of preliminary examination is 1 hour and the medium of exam will be in English and Hindi.
The candidates who clear the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for main exam. As per the notification, the main examination will be conducted on 23 April 2023.
The candidates need to carry the admit card to the exam hall without which they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination. The selection process will be done on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, and interview rounds.
LIC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of application: January 21, 2023
- Closing date of application: February 10, 2023
- Download of call letter: March 4, 2023
- Date of Preliminary exam: March 12, 2023
- Date of main exam: April 23, 2023
LIC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts
- South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts
- North Zonal Office: 1216 posts
- North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts
- Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts
- East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts
- Central Zonal Office: 561 posts
- Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts
LIC ADO Admit Card 2023: Check How To Download
- First, visit the official website– licindia.in.
- Then click on the link LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 on the homepage.
- After this, the candidates need to enter the login credentials and click on submit.
- Then the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check all details and take a printout for reference.
