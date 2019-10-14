LIC ADO Mains 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to declare the result of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Main Exam on Tuesday, i.e., October 15, 2019, stated a report.

All those candidates who had attempted the exam can check their scores, after it is released, on the official website of LIC, i.e., licindia.in.

Here’s How to Check LIC ADO Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto licindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all your login credentials.

Step 4: Click ‘ok’. Your ‘LIC ADO Mains Result 2019’ will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result.

Step 6: Now download and take a print of your LIC ADO result for future use.

The LIC ADO Mains was conducted on September 22, 2019.