LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 Declared: Here’s How to Check Score on licindia.in

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced Apprentice Development Officer Prelims exam results 2023. Candidates who have appeared can check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 on the careers portal of the LIC website, licindia.in.

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023: Candidates can check their results according to their respective zones.

LIC ADO Prelims Exam Result 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday declared the Apprentice Development Officer Prelims exam results 2023 and the candidates can check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 on the careers portal of the LIC website, licindia.in.

The exam was conducted based on objective type questions on Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language and the preliminary exam was held on March 12.

Notably, the LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 is being conducted for a total of 9394 vacancies at the Apprentice Development Office.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Registration

The registration for LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 began on January 21 and concluded on February 10, with the examination taking place on March 12. The exam was held in the computer-based test mode for 100 marks for a duration of 1 hour.

The LIC ADO preliminary result was announced after the final answer key was released. And the candidates can check their exam results according to their respective zones.

The cut off list for LIC ADO preliminary result is determined by a number of variables, including the number of applicants, the difficulty of the exam, and the number of vacancies, among many others.

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023: How to Check Score

Go to careers portal on licindia.in.

Results have been published zone wise. Open the result link for your zone.

Download the PDF file and view your result.

Save it for future references.

For more information on the mains exam, the selected candidates can regularly visit the LIC India website. According to the guidelines announced by LIC, candidates will be selected 20 times the number of vacancies (9,294) on the basis of performance in the prelims exam will be declared qualified for the mains exam. Thus 1,85,800 candidates will be qualified for Mains.

