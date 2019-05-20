LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has issued notification for recruitment on Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) positions. According to its notification, the department will recruit 1,753 to fill the ADO posts. On behalf of LIC, these appointments will be done in the Western Zonal of Maharashtra. More information regarding these recruitments can be found on www.licindia.in.

Reports say that online application will be filled from May 20 and the last date is June 9. Candidates will be selected for the post after the prelims and mains examination.

How to apply for LIC ADO positions:

Go to the official website www.licindia.in.

Click on the App 2019 link.

Fill the form for LIC ADO positions.

Upload your photo and signature once the form is complete.

Upload all relevant documents.

Download and keep a copy of LIC ADO Form 2019.

While the online registration for recruitment of LIC ADO posts begins on May 20, the last date for registering online at LIC ADO positions is June 9. The last date for filling the LIC ADO form fee is June 24, 2019.

As per the official notice of LIC, the Admit Card will be issued on June 29. Candidates will be able to download those from the official website of the department.