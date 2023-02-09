Home

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Across India: Apply For 9394 Posts at licindia.in Till Feb 10. Direct Link Here

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

LIC Jobs 2023: The last date to submit the application form is February 10.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Life Corporation of India (LIC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices under various zones. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 10. A total of 9394 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application links, and other details here

RECRUITMENT OF APPRENTICE DEVELOPMENT OFFICERS

Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 21/01/2023 Closure of registration of application 10/02/2023 Closure for editing application details 10/02/2023 Last date for printing your application 25/02/2023 Online Fee Payment 21/01/2023 to 10/02/2023

LIC ADO Vacancy Details

North Zonal Office: 1216 posts

North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts

Central Zonal Office: 561 posts

Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts

South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts

Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts

LIC ADO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Check Educational Qualification For North Central Zone: For LIC Employees category and LIC Agents category, in both Urban and Rural area- Applicant should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University in India established under a statute/approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

LIC ADO Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination. To know more about the recruitment process for each zone, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

Direct Link: LIC ADO Job Notification PDF

Direct Link: LIC ADO Job Application Link

How to Apply For LIC ADO Jobs?

Candidates should apply through the link given on our website- https://licindia.in/Bottom-Links/careers. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. Detailed guidelines/procedures for –

Application registration.

Payment of fees.

Document scan and upload.

Candidates can apply only online from 21.01.2023 to 10.02.2023 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

