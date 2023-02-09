LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Across India: Apply For 9394 Posts at licindia.in Till Feb 10. Direct Link Here
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Life Corporation of India (LIC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices under various zones. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 10. A total of 9394 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application links, and other details here
Also Read:
RECRUITMENT OF APPRENTICE DEVELOPMENT OFFICERS
|Important Events
|Dates
|Commencement of on-line registration of application
|21/01/2023
|Closure of registration of application
|10/02/2023
|Closure for editing application details
|10/02/2023
|Last date for printing your application
|25/02/2023
|Online Fee Payment
|21/01/2023 to 10/02/2023
LIC ADO Vacancy Details
- North Zonal Office: 1216 posts
- North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts
- Central Zonal Office: 561 posts
- Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts
- South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts
- Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts
- Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts
- East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts
LIC ADO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Check Educational Qualification For North Central Zone: For LIC Employees category and LIC Agents category, in both Urban and Rural area- Applicant should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University in India established under a statute/approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.
LIC ADO Selection Process
Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination. To know more about the recruitment process for each zone, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.
You may like to read
Direct Link: LIC ADO Job Notification PDF
Direct Link: LIC ADO Job Application Link
How to Apply For LIC ADO Jobs?
Candidates should apply through the link given on our website- https://licindia.in/Bottom-Links/careers. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. Detailed guidelines/procedures for –
- Application registration.
- Payment of fees.
- Document scan and upload.
Candidates can apply only online from 21.01.2023 to 10.02.2023 and no other mode of application will be accepted.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.